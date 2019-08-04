ValuEngine Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. Telsey Advisory Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.43.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,897. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,770.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

