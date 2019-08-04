ValuEngine Lowers Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ESLT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

ESLT stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.28. 11,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $161.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.51.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Elbit Systems by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

