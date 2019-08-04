ValuEngine Lowers Domtar (NYSE:UFS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Vertical Group lowered shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of UFS stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Domtar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Domtar’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $30,536,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 5,973.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 782,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,995 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

