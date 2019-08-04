ValuEngine Lowers Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 1,857,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

