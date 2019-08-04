ValuEngine Lowers Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Nomura raised their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,701,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,443,029. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.