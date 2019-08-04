ValuEngine Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.32 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.78.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.03. 735,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.24. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 70,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

