ValuEngine Lowers Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 426,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,965. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.70.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,662,000. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7,363.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,728,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 2,692,196 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,375,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,191,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,809,000 after buying an additional 449,568 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,631,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,202,000 after buying an additional 278,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

