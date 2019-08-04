ValuEngine Lowers AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ASRV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.32. AmeriServ Financial has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmeriServ Financial stock. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial comprises about 2.4% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 2.49% of AmeriServ Financial worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

