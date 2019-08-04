ValuEngine Lowers American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.38.

AXP traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $124.31. 3,268,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,676 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,352,692 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,401,376,000 after buying an additional 381,084 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in American Express by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after buying an additional 1,452,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after buying an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,551,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $716,081,000 after buying an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

