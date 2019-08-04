ValuEngine Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Ameresco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 141,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

In other Ameresco news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 508.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 134.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

