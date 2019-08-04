ValuEngine Downgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of PPG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

In other PPG Industries news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,862 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,143,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 447,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200,581 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 170,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

