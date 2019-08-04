ValuEngine Downgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Buy

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.29.

Shares of PAYC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.52. 507,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.59. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $107.46 and a 12-month high of $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,721. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 404.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

