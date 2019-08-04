ValuEngine Downgrades KEMET (NYSE:KEM) to Sell

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.
Shares of KEM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 927,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,924. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KEMET has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $26.96.
In related news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $52,361.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $64,046.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,711.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,770 shares of company stock worth $176,453. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in KEMET during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in KEMET by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 704,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 132,034 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KEMET by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KEMET by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KEMET during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.
KEMET Company Profile
KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.
