ValuEngine Downgrades KEMET (NYSE:KEM) to Sell

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of KEMET in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Get KEMET alerts:

Shares of KEM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 927,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,924. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KEMET has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KEMET will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $52,361.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $64,046.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,711.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,770 shares of company stock worth $176,453. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in KEMET during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,148,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in KEMET by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 704,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 132,034 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KEMET by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KEMET by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KEMET during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.