ValuEngine Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,376,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,733. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $96,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,931,516.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 154,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,737 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 155.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Market Perform

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.