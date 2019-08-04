ValuEngine Downgrades JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBLU. Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.98 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of JBLU stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,610. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Martin J. St sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $26,445.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,227 shares in the company, valued at $797,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,767.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $224,335. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $1,282,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $247,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 81.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

