ValuEngine Downgrades Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

IPG stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 2,705,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,595,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893,992 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,473,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,114,000 after purchasing an additional 374,754 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,475,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,912,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 479,075 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $99,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

