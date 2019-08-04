ValuEngine Downgrades Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) to Hold

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

HROW stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 293,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,828. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $185.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.06.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 65.84% and a return on equity of 100.84%. Research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $51,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $199,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

