Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.03. Valhi shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 2,391 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $702.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.29.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 80.44% and a net margin of 10.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 256,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valhi during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 201,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

