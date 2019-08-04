Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2.03. Valhi shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 2,391 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $702.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 3.29.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 80.44% and a net margin of 10.38%.
Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
