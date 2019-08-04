Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 55.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $10.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $82.07 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.