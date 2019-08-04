Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of Uxin stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 749,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $619.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.79.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.59). Uxin had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uxin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Uxin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56,926 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Uxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Uxin by 4,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

