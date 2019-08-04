UTRUST (UTK) Market Capitalization Tops $14.64 Million

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, UTRUST has traded 9% higher against the dollar. UTRUST has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and $1.32 million worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UTRUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00251780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01377503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00109115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About UTRUST

UTRUST launched on August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UTRUST is utrust.com . UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . UTRUST’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST

UTRUST Token Trading

UTRUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTRUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTRUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

