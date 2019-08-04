USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

USD Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. USD Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 137.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect USD Partners to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.4%.

NYSE USDP opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $320.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

