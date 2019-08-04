USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

USNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE:USNA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.35. 381,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,310. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $134.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

