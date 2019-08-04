USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USAT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on USA Technologies from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut USA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

USAT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 1,088,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,212. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $16.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.