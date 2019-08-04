UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0336 on Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Allcoin, OTCBTC and BigONE. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $41.58 million and $2.09 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00251338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.80 or 0.01376962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022863 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00108987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, OTCBTC, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.