UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,277,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,925. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.98. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

