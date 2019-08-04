Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Morgan Stanley

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UHS. Barclays set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.76.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $146.45. 818,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,474. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,521,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $872,323,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,755,000 after buying an additional 59,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,152,000 after buying an additional 86,840 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,921,000 after buying an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,606,000 after buying an additional 73,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

