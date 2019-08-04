Universa Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. Universa has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $52,925.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.01385558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

