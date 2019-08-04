United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 857.67 ($11.21).

UU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 99,075 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 821 ($10.73), for a total transaction of £813,405.75 ($1,062,858.68). Also, insider Russ Houlden sold 3,252 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 826 ($10.79), for a total value of £26,861.52 ($35,099.33). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,495 shares of company stock valued at $101,539,447.

Shares of UU opened at GBX 795.40 ($10.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 793.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 27.52 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $13.76. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

