United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.24. 529,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.30 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

