Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.3% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 225.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.87. 678,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,871. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $64.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.