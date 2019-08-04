Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

UCTT remained flat at $$14.23 on Friday. 327,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $283,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,622.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 38,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $517,800.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $7,755,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,879,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after buying an additional 713,277 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,423,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 389,880 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 475,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 171,703 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

