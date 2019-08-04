UBS Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays set a €5.90 ($6.86) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.46 ($6.34).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 1 year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

