Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.10.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.76. 3,178,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,012. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Douglas Wayne Ramsey sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,731,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $3,466,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,433 shares of company stock worth $6,680,525 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,970,000 after buying an additional 783,862 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

