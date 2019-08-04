Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRWH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Union Gaming Research started coverage on shares of Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 649,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $19,431,693.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,830,782 shares of company stock worth $53,883,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,687,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRWH stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. 284,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th.

