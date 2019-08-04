TrueDeck (TDP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $357,018.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $243,478.00 and $357,018.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00250934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.01373359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022735 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00108925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000512 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

