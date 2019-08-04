TrueChain (TRUE) Price Hits $0.41

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003838 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, CoinBene and Bithumb. TrueChain has a total market cap of $32.61 million and $18.01 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.91 or 0.05505393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043449 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

