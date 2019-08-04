Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) fell 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.71, 2,288,570 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,525,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,305.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,027 shares of company stock worth $305,315 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 26.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

