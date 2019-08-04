Trollcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $258,701.00 and $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003404 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00158004 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005473 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00049749 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 590,451,772 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

