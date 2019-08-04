Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) & MassRoots (NASDAQ:MSRT) Head-To-Head Survey

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tripadvisor and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor 8.31% 10.24% 6.52% MassRoots -54,681.81% N/A -1,307.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tripadvisor and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $1.62 billion 3.73 $113.00 million $1.05 41.28 MassRoots $20,000.00 67.20 -$16.02 million N/A N/A

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tripadvisor and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 3 8 6 0 2.18 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tripadvisor presently has a consensus target price of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.75%. Given Tripadvisor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tripadvisor is more favorable than MassRoots.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats MassRoots on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 730 million reviews and opinions on 8.1 million places comprising 1.3 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 875,000 rental properties; 4.9 million restaurants; and 1.0 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.