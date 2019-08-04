Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,429.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $10,429.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00249973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.01368421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00108818 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

