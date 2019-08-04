Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Gap Down to $38.13

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $38.13. Trimble shares last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 38,272 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.69 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Fansler sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $372,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $254,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,470.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,488. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $74,528,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,713,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,214,000 after acquiring an additional 984,623 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Trimble by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,684,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after acquiring an additional 981,492 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $39,533,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Trimble by 765.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 936,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 828,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

