Triggers (TRIG) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Triggers token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Triggers has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Triggers alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00251780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01377503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00109115 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe . The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network . The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Triggers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triggers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.