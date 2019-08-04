Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Trex reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Trex to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on Trex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $1,781,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $917,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,642.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,450,317 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Trex by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TREX traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.21. Trex has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

