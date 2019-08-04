Travala (AVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,922.00

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Travala token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Travala has a market cap of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.27 or 0.05250299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001193 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Travala Profile

Travala (AVA) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Travala’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

