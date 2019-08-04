TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.18.

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other TransUnion news, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $8,690,137.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,701 shares of company stock worth $16,358,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRU traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.77. 922,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.15 and a 1-year high of $84.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

