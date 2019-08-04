Traid (TRAID) Achieves Market Cap of $8,818.00

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Traid has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Traid coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Traid has a market cap of $8,818.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traid alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Traid

Traid (CRYPTO:TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 41,326,720 coins and its circulating supply is 18,386,720 coins. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.