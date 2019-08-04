TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock Price Down 2.2%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.45, 62,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,566,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

