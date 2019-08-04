Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tocagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tocagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.08.

NASDAQ:TOCA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 205,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89. Tocagen has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 294.74% and a negative return on equity of 108.08%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tocagen will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Tocagen news, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $200,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $244,880. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 72,350.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

