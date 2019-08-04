TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 262,424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 400.9% during the first quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 5,860 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 5,352,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.